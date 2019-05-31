JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

