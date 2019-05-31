JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $31,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,509,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,794,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 547.9% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 393,654 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,863,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

NYSE LLL opened at $241.56 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

