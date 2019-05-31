J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.48. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $167.50.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/j-j-snack-foods-corp-jjsf-shares-bought-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.