iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

