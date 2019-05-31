iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 314.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $74.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
