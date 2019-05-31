Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 39593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after buying an additional 4,950,912 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,810,000 after buying an additional 1,598,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,835,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,026,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,951,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after buying an additional 1,056,792 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 2,071,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

