Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.10

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,586,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after buying an additional 990,508 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

