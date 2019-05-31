Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,603,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,718 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 562,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 166,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $32.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.56.
