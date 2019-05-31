Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (PRI) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $239,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $116.13 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
