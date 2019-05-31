Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (PRI) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $239,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $116.13 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price target on Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/insider-selling-primerica-inc-pri-cfo-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.