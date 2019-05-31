Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (MTB) CFO Sells 1,841 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 991,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

