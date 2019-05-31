Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) COO Sells 2,304 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) COO Scott Mendel sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $15,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Mendel sold 1,371 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $9,076.02.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Scott Mendel sold 1,907 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $13,024.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 210,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $382.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.55. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 137.04% and a negative net margin of 71.40%. On average, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 56,694.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

