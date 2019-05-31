Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Insider Sells 1,753 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after buying an additional 723,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,384,000 after buying an additional 1,069,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,766,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,664,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,226,000 after buying an additional 414,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,411,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

