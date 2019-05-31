Insider Buying: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) VP Buys 11,764 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) VP David Desautels acquired 11,764 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $20,234.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 116,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.38.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 98.98% and a return on equity of 49.61%.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/insider-buying-vaalco-energy-inc-egy-vp-buys-11764-shares-of-stock.html.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.