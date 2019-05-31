Insider Buying: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) VP Buys 11,764 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) VP David Desautels acquired 11,764 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $20,234.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 116,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 98.98% and a return on equity of 49.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2,596.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4,475.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

