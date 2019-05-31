Insider Buying: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) CFO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 50,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.90. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.44.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 101.98%. Research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NCS Multistage from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

