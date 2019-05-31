Insider Buying: Itasca Capital Ltd (ICL) Director Acquires 113,000 Shares of Stock

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) Director Larry Gene Swets Jr. acquired 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,222.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,331.20.

ICL opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Itasca Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Itasca Capital

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

