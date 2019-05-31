Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CXDO opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Crexendo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Crexendo Inc (CXDO) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/insider-buying-crexendo-inc-cxdo-ceo-purchases-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.