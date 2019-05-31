Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

IRT stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $980.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,492,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,961,000 after purchasing an additional 514,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,258,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 910,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,321,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 526,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

