Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stake Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,122 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Immersion by 49,118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Immersion by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Dougherty & Co raised Immersion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

In other news, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $52,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 115,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $29,569.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,114 shares of company stock valued at $164,072. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 86.54% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

