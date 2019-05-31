Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 184.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total value of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,781 shares of company stock worth $2,896,560 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

