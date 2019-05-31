Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.09. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

