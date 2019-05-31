Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,467. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

