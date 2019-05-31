HyreCar Inc (HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi Purchases 22,365 Shares

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi purchased 22,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Scott Brogi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Robert Scott Brogi bought 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.
NASDAQ HYRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. HyreCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $49.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HyreCar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HyreCar by 12,714.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HyreCar by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
