HyreCar Inc (HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi Purchases 22,365 Shares

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi purchased 22,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Brogi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HyreCar alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Robert Scott Brogi bought 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. HyreCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $49.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 160.82% and a negative net margin of 96.10%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HyreCar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HyreCar by 12,714.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HyreCar by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

WARNING: “HyreCar Inc (HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi Purchases 22,365 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/hyrecar-inc-hyre-cfo-robert-scott-brogi-purchases-22365-shares.html.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.