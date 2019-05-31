HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $78.07 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $78.07 million and $25.30 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00020997 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00382290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.02272227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00159070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinnest, EXX, Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

