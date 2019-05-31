Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$21.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.39.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hydro One from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.66. 552,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$18.57 and a 1-year high of C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of -96.43.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.