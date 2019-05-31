Husky Energy (HSE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.63.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.31 and a 52-week high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 1.3094966691377 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

