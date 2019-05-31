Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,671. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.91.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $67,477.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,020 shares of company stock worth $31,757,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

