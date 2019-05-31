Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $39,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,534,000 after acquiring an additional 371,864 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 493,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 248,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $23,398,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,428. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,981.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $177,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,727 shares of company stock worth $20,630,323. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.30.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

