Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($86.13).

Shares of BOSS opened at €53.64 ($62.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a fifty-two week high of €81.40 ($94.65).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

