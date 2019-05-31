Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($86.13).

Shares of BOSS opened at €53.64 ($62.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a fifty-two week high of €81.40 ($94.65).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

