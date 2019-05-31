Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after buying an additional 4,404,357 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 31,583,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,503,000 after buying an additional 1,109,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,873,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

