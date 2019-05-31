HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th.

HSBC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 139,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

