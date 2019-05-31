Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

