home24 (H24) PT Set at €7.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR H24 opened at €3.97 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. home24 has a 52-week low of €3.85 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €31.80 ($36.98).

About home24

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

