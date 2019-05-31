Hochtief (HOT) PT Set at €115.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €146.28 ($170.10).

Hochtief stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Tuesday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

