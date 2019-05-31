HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) COO Purchases $55,680.00 in Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 29,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,622. The company has a market cap of $399.73 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 36.2% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 3,677,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 976,805 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

