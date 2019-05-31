Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge cut Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $419.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

