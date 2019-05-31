Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

HSII opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.58 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/heidrick-struggles-international-inc-hsii-shares-bought-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.