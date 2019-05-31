Heat Biologics (HTBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,765,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 510,195 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 price target on Heat Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

