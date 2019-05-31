Head-To-Head Review: Emergent Capital (EMGC) vs. Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Kansas City Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $51.87 million 0.52 -$179.49 million N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.72 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A -1.15% -0.34% Kansas City Life Insurance 3.79% 2.60% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats Emergent Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

