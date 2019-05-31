Head to Head Comparison: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) vs. Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.80 billion 2.29 $268.26 million $4.01 23.38

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57 Columbia Sportswear 0 4 9 0 2.69

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $108.64, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Levi Strauss & Co. does not pay a dividend. Columbia Sportswear pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 10.43% 17.89% 12.66%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Levi Strauss & Co. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 113 outlet retail stores and 23 branded retail stores in the United States; 120 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 154 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 32 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 9 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

