HB Fuller Co (FUL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HB Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.64 million. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

