Haverford Trust Co. Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $99,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

NYSE:DIS opened at $132.20 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $98.81 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

