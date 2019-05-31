Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,796 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,334,000 after buying an additional 77,804 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

PLNT opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,291 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,743. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

