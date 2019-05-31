Hammerson (HMSNF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

