Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6864 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 772.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 639.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

