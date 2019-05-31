Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $143,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

