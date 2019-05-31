Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $154.46 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,909,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $154,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 124,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,978 shares of company stock worth $5,957,230. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $154.46 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-154-46-million-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.