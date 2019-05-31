Great Thunder Gold (GTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.03

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

