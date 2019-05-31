Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 223,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 121,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Grande West Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Grande West Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Grande West Transportation Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grande West Transportation Group (BUS) Trading Down 10.9%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/grande-west-transportation-group-bus-trading-down-10-9.html.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.