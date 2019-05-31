Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.84

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,500 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $82,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $45,323.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,603.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

