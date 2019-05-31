Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after buying an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,630,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.88. 13,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,688. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

